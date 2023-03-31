Telangana sizzles with record breaking temperatures as summer heats up

Hyderabad: The State experienced the hottest day of the ongoing summer season on Thursday, with the highest maximum day time temperature recorded at 43.8oC in Bhiknoor, Kamareddy district, according to weather data available with the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). Trimulgherry, in Hyderabad recorded 39.6oC as the highest maximum day time temperature in the city.

The city saw several regions record maximum day time temperatures hovering around 39o to 38oC. Apart from Trimulgherry, the five highest day time temperatures recorded in Hyderabad were 39.3oC at Serilingampally, 39.1oC at Saidabad, 38.9oC at Shaikpet, 38.7oC at Rajendranagar, and 38.4oC at Nampally.

In other parts of the State, Dasturabad in Nirmal recorded 42.7o C, Marthanpeta in Rajanna Siricilla recorded 42.4o C, Nizamabad recorded 42.3oC, and Dubbaka in Siddipet district recorded 42.2oC.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has forecasted cloudy weather conditions for the next few days in the city.

However, the daytime temperatures are expected to continue crossing 40oC at several places during the day.