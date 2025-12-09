“Telangana Spirit Must Live On” — DFO Rohith Gopidi

Nagar kurnool: The Telangana Talli Avatharana celebrations were held on Tuesday at the Integrated District Offices Complex (Collectorate) in Nagarkurnool. District Forest Officer Rohith Gopidi, along with Additional Collectors Amarender and Deva Sahayam, unveiled the newly installed Telangana Talli statue on the premises.

Officials and employees from various departments participated in the programme and rendered the “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” song as part of the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, DFO Rohith Gopidi said that the installation of Telangana Talli statues in collectorates across the state is a welcome development. He stated that Telangana Talli stands as a symbol of the state’s identity, self-respect, and cultural heritage.

He added that Telangana Talli inspires unity and pride among the people and will play a crucial role in passing on Telangana’s culture, traditions, and values to future generations. “The spirit of Telangana must flourish for generations to come,” he remarked.

Collectorate AO Chandrasekhar, district officials, and staff from various departments took part in the event.