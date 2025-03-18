Telangana SSC Exams: QR Codes, Security Numbers to Prevent Leaks

The Telangana School Education Department has introduced enhanced security features for the SSC Public Examinations commencing March 21, aiming to prevent question paper leaks.

This year, Class X exam question papers will incorporate QR (Quick Response) codes and unique security numbers on each page. These measures will allow authorities to track and identify the source of any unauthorized disclosures.

Officials stated that if question papers are photographed, copied, or shared on social media platforms like WhatsApp, the origin, including the specific examination center, can be traced. The initiative mirrors a similar security enhancement implemented by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) for intermediate exams.

“The introduction of QR codes and unique security numbers strengthens exam security, making it easier to detect and trace any leak incidents,” Director of Government Examinations A. Krishna Rao said.

The decision follows multiple cases of question paper leaks reported during the 2023 SSC exams. Two separate incidents led to the suspension of invigilators and examination center officials. In one instance, an invigilator allegedly captured and circulated the first language (Telugu) paper through WhatsApp within minutes of the exam’s commencement. The next day, the second language (Hindi) question paper was leaked in a similar manner.

In addition to securing question papers, the department has deployed CCTV cameras at all exam centers, with particular focus on the chief superintendent’s (CS) room. Center heads have been directed not to unseal the question paper bundles before 9:15 a.m., ensuring stricter handling procedures ahead of the 9:30 a.m. exam start time.

Authorities believe these measures will enhance transparency and deter attempts to compromise the integrity of the examination process.