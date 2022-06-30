Telangana SSC Results 2022 to be released today in a short while

The Telangana SSC results 2022 which are eagerly awaited by lakhs of students and their parents, will be released in a few hours. State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the Class 10 results at 11.30 am on Thursday.



The SSC Board has made all arrangements to this extent. Tenth class examinations were held across the state from May 23 to June 1 and nearly 5,09,275 students across the state appeared for the exams this year.



Due to covid-19, this year's class 10 exams have been reduced to 6 papers instead of 11 papers. The syllabus has also been reduced by 30 percent and the choice in the question papers has been increased.

Apart from this, due to the effect of the coronavirus, the students were passed without conducting any tests for the past two years. In this order, after two years, there is a lot of interest in the matter of how well the students wrote the tenth class exams.