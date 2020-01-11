Telangana State for linking south States to boost growth: KTR

New Delhi: Telangana Government wants the Centre to set up a Southern Industrial Corridor connecting the four states of Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Telangana Minister for Industries and IT KT Rama Rao, who met the Union Minister for Industries Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Friday explained about the importance of the establishment of Warangal– Hyderabad, Hyderabad– Nagpur, Hyderabad– Bengaluru and Bengaluru– Chennai industrial corridors to promote the industrial and economic development.

KTR said the corridor would also help to develop the backward areas in the four southern states at a fast pace.

He also informed the Union Minister the availability of required land to set up the industrial corridor in Telangana.

He further urged the Centre to provide financial assistance for the establishment of the proposed Dry Port and Multi-Model Logistic Park in Telangana.

He submitted a memorandum to Goyal seeking his active intervention in extending help to the state so that it can fulfil the targets set for industrial development of the state.

KTR utilised the occasion to invite Goyal as the chief guest to the Bio-Asia summit to be held in Hyderabad in February.

He explained the TS government's initiatives to make the state an industrially developed state mainly in the construction of world's largest Integrated Pharma Cluster, National Investment Manufacturing Zone at Zaheerabad.

In a quick reaction, Goyal instructed his officers to prepare a report on the proposals made by KTR and make suitable recommendations.