Telangana: Student pushed off college building by classmate in Warangal

In a tragic incident, a student has been pushed from the college building by his classmate after a tiff between the two here at BITs college on the outskirts of Laknepalli village of Narsampet mandal in erstwhile Warangal district.



The incident took place on Friday night when the victim, Sanjay who was pursuing Polytechnic second year involved in an argument with his classmate who pushed Sanjay from the college building. Sanjay who sustained severe injuries was dead on the spot.

The police were alerted who rushed to the spot and took up the investigation. They inquired the other students as to what led to the quarrel between the two students. The police sent the body to MGM hospital for post-mortem and registered a case. More details are awaited.