Telangana: Students face hall-ticket hiccups

Hyderabad: With just two days left for SSC public examinations to begin, still many students have not received the hall tickets and printed nominal rolls from the Board of Secondary Education(BSE).Students are left in the lurch as they are unable to download their hall tickets from the website due to technical glitches and few private schools in the city are not releasing the hall tickets until the complete fee is being paid.



According to the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana, hall tickets and printed nominal rolls were already dispatched to the schools on May 11. Candidates can also download their hall tickets from this website www.bse.telangana.gov.in

A private school teacher, Jeedimetla, said, "Our school has not received the hall tickets yet and when we verified with the officials regarding dispatching of hall tickets they said that printout of the hall tickets are already dispatched but yet we have not received. For the past few days, we were trying to download the hall ticket from the official website but due to server issues we are unable to download it."

Asif Hussain Sohail, president of Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety said, "Most of the private schools are not issuing hall tickets due to non-payment of fees. At least the school should issue hall tickets at present and when the certificate is out that time the schools can collect the fees.

Private schools are not issuing the hall tickets despite the State government's instructions to issue hall ticket irrespective of the complete fee payment. It will be better if the officials of the education department issue a notice to all the schools to not to hold anyone's hall tickets." T Anil, a Class 10 student, who is going to appear for the SSC exam, said, "Instead of studying for my exams, I have been visiting cyber cafes everyday to download my hall ticket.But due to sever issues we were unable to download the hall ticket and our school is yet to receive hall tickets." Meanwhile, Yadagiri Shekar Rao, state president, Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA), said, "Many private schools have not received the hall tickets yet. Another issue that schools are facing is, as the Board of Secondary Education has announced that hall tickets can be downloaded from the website, students are not coming to schools and paying the fees. Due to this many schools are running in loss."