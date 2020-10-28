Telangana: Tech teams to fix Dharani portal

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to constitute State and District level technical teams to address the glitches in the delivery of services through the online portal Dharani instantly.



The teams will be deployed in all districts by Wednesday, a day before the launch of the portal by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed the technical challenges encountered by the officials in streamlining the network of Dharani from MRO offices to the central server installed in Hyderabad.

It may be mentioned here that The Hans India carried a report on the technical problems being faced by Revenue officials at the ground level on Tuesday.

The teams to be deployed will monitor the functioning of the servers and computer systems installed in all Mandal Revenue Offices from time to time. The entire online portal is being used to register the agricultural lands at MRO offices and non-agricultural lands and other properties at Sub Registrar Offices. The required data of the lands and properties have already been uploaded on the portal which is to be made available to all freely.

Nearly 90 per cent of the property details compiled in all Gram Panchayats and more than 70 per cent of the urban property details were already uploaded. Due to recent heavy rains, the data collection in Hyderabad was delayed, officials said that with the help of available technical teams, all the leftover property data will be gathered and uploaded fast this week. The Chief Secretary appealed to the Revenue staff to live up to the expectations of the Chief Minister for the successful implementation of Dharani portal by providing services in a simple, transparent and in a speedy manner.

Under Dharani portal, registration and mutation will be completed immediately. Dharani would become a trendsetter in the country, he said, adding that a state-level control room will be set up to address the technical issues. Similarly, a district-level technical support team would resolve issues arising at the district level. Necessary infrastructure would be in place at all the offices for the purpose.

While participating in a training programme on Dharani for Revenue staff here, the head of the State administration said that the role of the Revenue department would increase manifold as they would henceforth function as Joint Sub Registrars. He urged the Revenue employees to work as a team and the government is committed to resolve the issues pertaining to the Revenue department.