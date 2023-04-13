  • Menu
Telangana: Three due by electric shock in Shaikpet of Hyderabad

Telangana: Three due by electric shock in Shaikpet of Hyderabad
Telangana: Three due by electric shock in Shaikpet of Hyderabad

A tragedy struck in Paramount Colony in Shaikpet of the city after two brothers died due to electrocution along with their friend.

According to Banjara Hills police and locals, Anas (19) was electrocuted when he tried to switch on the motor in his house. Rizwan (18), who was nearby, tried to save his elder brother, but he also got a shock followed by Razzaq (16), a friend who was next to him also died while trying to save the brothers.

With the death of three, the locals were in shock and the families were in grief. The bodies were shifted to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

