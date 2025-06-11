Live
Telangana: Three killed in car and bus collision at Yacharam
A devastating road accident occurred in Yacharam Mandal, resulting in the tragic loss of three young lives. The incident took place late last night when a car carrying seven friends, returning to Hyderabad from Nagarjuna Sagar, was struck by a bus.
The three deceased have been identified as Sai Teja, Pawan, and Raghavendra, all hailing from Mahabubnagar. The accident happened at the Mall on Nagarjuna Sagar Road, leaving two other passengers seriously injured. Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, where they conducted relief operations. The bodies of the victims were recovered, and the injured individuals were rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention.
The local police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The families of the deceased are currently mourning the loss of their loved ones, and the atmosphere in their homes is heavy with grief.