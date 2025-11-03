Telangana to be developed as eco-tourism hub: Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Forestand Environment Minister Konda Surekha said the government is committed to developing eco-friendly tourist destinations that provide citizens with a refreshing getaway close to Hyderabad.

The minister inaugurated the Urban Eco Park and Cottages at Narsapur in Medak district, aiming to promote eco-tourism while preserving the environment. The minister said Narsapur Urban Eco Park, built with modern amenities, cottages, trekking and cycling trails, watchtower, swimming pool and nature education centre, would emerge as a prime weekend destination for nature lovers. Surekha emphasised that in times of rising urban pollution, protecting green cover and developing eco-parks is essential to restore balance and connect people — especially children with nature.

The project includes 33 new cottages, restaurant, seminar hall, guest house, check dams and eco-education facilities across 600 acres within Narsapur Reserve Forest. Wildlife such as deer and peacocks enhance its natural beauty. Minister appreciated officials, local representatives and partners for their efforts in promoting sustainable tourism and environmental awareness.

The government is also contemplating having eco-tourism projects in areas with temples, which will be developed in a spiritual manner. A special plan for Niladri Hills, likening it to the Bhimbetka Hills of Madhya Pradesh would be prepared and funds would be arranged from the Tourism and Endowments Departments to promote it as a unique eco-tourism site.

The projects would be coming up at Ananthagiri Hills (Vikarabad), Kanakagiri (Khammam), Mucherla Eco Park (Nalgonda), Manjeera Wildlife Sanctuary (Sangareddy) and others including Nandipet, Mannanur, Domalapenta, Amaragiri, Pakhal Lake, Kinnerasani, Nagarjuna Sagar and Vanasthali.