Telangana to help orphans

Mulugu: The State government to help the children orphaned by the Covid-19, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said.

Speaking at a review meeting at Eturnagaram in Mulugu district on Friday, she assured of taking the responsibility of children who lost their parents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All the State-run hospitals have been equipped with proper facilities to treat Covid-19, she said, referring to the measures being taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Even though the imposition of lockdown affects the exchequer of the State, the CM took a bold decision to protect the people falling prey to the Covid-19.

"Since the imposition of lockdown, the number of coronavirus cases has started to decline. The fever survey conducted by the government also helped the authorities to focus on grey areas," she said. The survey helped a lot of people to undergo appropriate treatment, Rathod said.

The Minister inaugurated the Covid-19 ward at the ITDA office and also the oxygen concentrator provided at the health centre.

MP Malothu Kavitha, MLA Seethakka, ZP Chairman Kusuma Jagadish, Collector Krishna Aditya and ITDA Project Officer Hanmantu K Zendage were among others present.