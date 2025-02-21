Telangana to host Miss World pageant in May

Hyderabad: The world’s most prestigious beauty festival, Miss World, returns to India for its 72nd edition, with Telangana proudly hosting the global event in 2025.

Spanning four weeks from May 7 to 31, the festival will be held across various locations in Telangana, a state known for its rich heritage and modern dynamism. The grand opening and closing ceremonies, including the finale, will take place in Hyderabad.

Following the success of the 71st Miss World in New Delhi and Mumbai, the event now moves to Telangana—a place where tradition meets innovation. Miss World, the longest-running beauty festival, continues to champion diverse representations of beauty with a purpose, promoting humanitarian causes worldwide.

Organisers highlight Hyderabad’s reputation for safety, tourism, and its thriving international presence as key factors in selecting the city. The official announcement was made by Miss World Limited Chairperson and CEO Julia Morley CBE, alongside Telangana Tourism Secretary Smita Sabharwal.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Julia Morley said, “We are delighted to bring the 72nd Miss World Festival to Telangana, a state that beautifully blends rich culture, innovation, and hospitality. Partnering with the Telangana government allows us to showcase its incredible heritage and dynamic growth to a global audience. This collaboration is not just about hosting the Miss World Festival but also about empowering communities, celebrating diversity, and making a lasting impact through our shared commitment to beauty with a purpose.”

Smita Sabharwal welcomed the Miss World Organisation, stating, “Telangana is honored to host the 72nd Miss World 2025, inviting the world to witness a land where beauty extends beyond appearances—it resonates in its people, culture, and traditions.

Telangana is a place where every festival is a celebration, and every craft tells a story of skill and devotion. This is Telangana—a reflection of true beauty.”

The event will spotlight Telangana’s rich handloom legacy, breathtaking destinations, delectable cuisine, and timeless arts and crafts. “Hosting the 72nd Miss World Festival tells the world that Telangana is ready—ready to showcase its spirit, warmth, and boundless potential,” Sabharwal added.

Over 120 countries would be competing not only for the coveted crown but also championing meaningful causes aligned with the Miss World Organisation’s mission of ‘Beauty with a Purpose.’ Contestants will arrive in Telangana on May 7, while the final broadcast event will see reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková of Czechia crown her successor on May 31 in Hyderabad. As Telangana prepares for this grand spectacle, the state extends an invitation to the world: ‘Telangana, Zarur Aana’—where beauty finds its truest meaning.