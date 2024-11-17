Telangana to Implement New EV Policy from Tomorrow, Aims for Cleaner Environment

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to launch its new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy starting tomorrow, under Government Order (GO) 41, with a focus on promoting eco-friendly transportation and reducing pollution in the state. As part of this initiative, the state government has announced significant incentives, including the exemption of registration fees for electric vehicles (EVs).

Speaking about the new policy, Minister for Transport, Ponnam Prabhakar, emphasized the government's commitment to reducing air pollution, particularly in urban areas. "We are introducing electric buses within Hyderabad and taking several steps to ensure that the city does not face pollution challenges like Delhi. The aim is to provide a sustainable, cleaner alternative to traditional fuel-based transportation," the minister said.

The new policy is expected to give a major boost to the adoption of electric vehicles across Telangana, aligning with the state's broader goals of environmental sustainability and energy efficiency. Along with the registration fee waiver for electric vehicles, the government plans to roll out infrastructure improvements, including more charging stations and incentives for manufacturers.

With the growing concern over air quality in major cities, especially Hyderabad, the state's EV push is seen as a strategic move to curb rising pollution levels and improve public health. Officials are hopeful that these measures will encourage more residents and businesses to switch to electric vehicles, contributing to a greener and healthier environment for future generations.

The new policy also outlines plans for introducing electric buses in Hyderabad, which will not only reduce the city's carbon footprint but also provide efficient, low-emission public transport options. These buses are expected to be rolled out soon, marking a significant milestone in the city's move towards sustainable urban mobility.