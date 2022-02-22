Telangana to pay two-month PRC dues to govt. employees

The Telangana government to pay two months PRC 2021 arrears to all the government employees in the state. The state finance department on Tuesday released the orders pertaining to the payment of April and May 2021 PRC dues to the employees.



The orders said that the government will pay the dues in 18 equal installments from May 2022 to the employees of all the departments under government sector, corporations, co-operative societies. It also stated that the PRC dues of the employees who died will be given to their family members.

"The government, after careful examination, have decided to pay the revised pay scales, 2020 arrears for the period from 01.04.2021 to 31.05.2021 in eighteen equal monthly installments starting from the month of April, 2022 payable in the month of May, 2022. The arrears shall be paid in lump sum to the family/legal heirs in case of demise of the employee," the orders said.

For more information, the employees can access the government order on goir.telangana.gov.in and finance.telangana.gov.in/