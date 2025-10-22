Telangana to see rain, gusty winds for next five days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds in the state for the next five days.

The officials said that there would be light to moderate rainfall in some places on October 22 and heavy rainfall on October 24 and 25 at isolated places in the state.

The IMD officials have attributed this to a low pressure area forming near the south east of the Bay of Bengal is causing rains in the state. This would further strengthen into a depression and make landfall over the South West Bay of Bengal resulting in rains in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD officials said that there will be light to moderate rainfall in a few places in Telangana on October 22.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal.

On October 23 to 25, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana and also heavy rains very likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal. The IMD officials also said that heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places like Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, after a few days of dry spells, the state capital Hyderabad received showers on Tuesday.

There were rains in the areas like Nampally, Mallepally, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Uppal, Nagole, Charminar, Mirpet, Gurranguda, Chandrayangutta, BN Reddy, Saidabad, Brihanpet, Malappuram, Barkas, Bahadurpura, Kishan Bagh, Malakpet, Rajendranagar, Aramgarh, Nampally, Asif Nagar, Attapur, Langar House, Bandlaguda Jagir.