Telangana: Two cars collide in Rangareddy district, one killed

A tragic road accident unfolded in Rangareddy district, where two cars collided near the Taj Drive-In on the Bijapur Highway, in the Kanakamamidi area of Moinabad mandal.

One individual was pronounced dead at the scene, while several others sustained serious injuries. Reports indicate that the condition of five of the injured individuals remains critical.

The force of the collision left both vehicles severely damaged. Local police arrived promptly at the site and launched rescue operations to assist the victims.