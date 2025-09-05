Telangana varsities shine in NIRF 2025 rankings

Hyderabad: Telangana’s higher education institutions have made a strong mark in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, with the University of Hyderabad (UoH), Osmania University, and NALSAR University of Law securing prominent positions across multiple categories.

UoH emerged as the state’s top performer, ranking 18th in the University category, 26th overall, 32nd among Research Institutions, and 70th in Engineering. The university’s consistent focus on research, innovation, and inclusivity has helped it maintain its national stature. Vice Chancellor Prof. B J Rao expressed pride in the achievement, while acknowledging the need for continued improvement in a competitive academic landscape.

Osmania University, one of the oldest institutions in the region, ranked 7th among State Public Universities, reinforcing its legacy as a center of academic excellence. The university’s performance reflects its sustained efforts in teaching, outreach, and infrastructure development.

In the legal education domain, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, secured the 3rd rank nationally, placing it among the top law schools in India. Known for its rigorous curriculum and thought leadership in legal studies, NALSAR continues to attract top talent from across the country.

Other Telangana institutions also made notable appearances. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad, ranked 5th in the Pharmacy category, highlighting the state’s growing prominence in pharmaceutical research and education. Additionally, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) secured the 7th position in Engineering, further cementing its reputation as a hub for cutting-edge technology and innovation.

The NIRF rankings, released by the Ministry of Education, assess institutions based on parameters such as Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception. With over 23% more institutions participating this year, the competition has intensified, making Telangana’s performance all the more commendable.