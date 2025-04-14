Telangana Weather: Scattered Rain and Thunderstorms Expected This Week

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and hail affected isolated areas in Telangana over the last 24 hours, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). These weather developments are linked to multiple upper-level circulations currently influencing the region’s atmosphere.

A cyclonic circulation remains over northeast Madhya Pradesh, with two other systems positioned over Bangladesh and the Gulf of Mannar. Additionally, one trough extends from West Rajasthan to the Gulf of Mannar, while another runs from West Madhya Pradesh to Bangladesh. These systems are contributing to unstable weather across several parts of the country.

Under their influence, Telangana is likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds between 30 and 40 kilometers per hour over the next five days.

In the last 24 hours, thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rainfall were observed at a few locations in the state. Hail was also reported in select pockets. Wind speeds of 33 knots were recorded at Daira station in Ranga Reddy district around 12:30 IST on April 14.

Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.6 degrees Celsius, both close to normal for this time of year. Relative humidity levels stood at 44 per cent in the morning and 29 per cent by late evening.

According to the extended forecast, the city will see partly cloudy skies over the next seven days. On April 14 and 15, conditions will remain hazy with no major changes in temperature. Between April 16 and 17, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning in some parts of the city. From April 18 to 20, skies are expected to stay partly cloudy with daytime temperatures ranging from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.