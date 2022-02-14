Why new Constitution? Explains KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been under fire for stating that the country needs a new Constitution, gave a detailed explanation as to why he said so. At a press conference on Sunday, he said the present constitution failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people and the country could not emerge as a superpower. "The Dalit population has increased to 19% but employment opportunities for them have not increased in that proportion.

Hence a news constitution is necessary. There is no safety for women hence a new constitution has become necessary. The Centre was taking over all the powers of the States and turning into monarchs and hence there was a need to change the constitution," KCR said in reply to a question. "If a new constitution was there, it would remove hurdles in conducting BC census and it would become easy to introduce Dalit Bandhu type schemes across the country.

Similarly, the SC sub-plan can also be introduced if a new constitution was in place," he explained. He said he wanted a new constitution because the present one does not allow India to develop on par with the US and China though the country has abundant natural resources. It does not permit us to take certain radical decisions. A new constitution would set new development goals and achieve them in a short time. He said that the very objective of the new constitution is to build new India, he added.