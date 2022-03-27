Woman arrested in a theft case at KPHB Colony of Hyderabad

A woman who broke into a house stole gold jewelery and a cellphone was arrested and remanded in custody by KPHB police based on CCTV cameras. According to Detective SI Shyambabu. Rajeshwar Reddy, a resident Rajeswar Reddy of Dharma Reddy LIG Homes in KPHB Colony is sitting and working in his bedroom at home on the 22nd of this month as part of his work from home while his wife went upstairs to wash clothes.



Meanwhile, Lakshmi alias Halima Begum (36), a woman under the influence of alcohol, broke into Rajeshwar Reddy's house and stole a gold jewelery phone from almari. Police, who registered a case over Rajeshwar Reddy's complaint, arrested Lakshmi on Saturday on the basis of CCTV cameras, seized gold jewelery from her and remanded her in custody.

The arrested Lakshmi who resides in Sherlingampally was working as a housekeeping staff at a private hospital in Gachibowli.