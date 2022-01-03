Telangana: Woman killed by father-in-law in Mancherial

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly killed by her father-in-law in Lingannapet of Kotapalli of Mancherial district on Monday.



According to locals, the victim, Soundarya (19) got married to Rallabandi Sai and it was a love marriage. However, Sai committed suicide three months ago. Complaining that her son's death related to Soundarya, Sai's father Tirupati developed a grudge against her.



On Monday, he attacked his daughter-in-law with an axe and killed her in the absence of family members. He also injured the victim's father Lakshmaiah who tried to rescue his daughter.



Locals informed the police who registered a case against Tirupati. Meanwhile, Lakshmaiah who suffered serious was shifted to Chennur government hospital.

