Telangana write letters to KRMB on expansion of Nagarjuna Sagar left canal

Telangana Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation-General) of C Muralidhar on Tuesday wrote two letters to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) chairman MP Singh on the expansion of the Nagarjuna Sagar left canal neglecting the DPRs of Nandikonda project submitted by the governments of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged that the ayacut of left canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar project was up to the Katleru stream in Nandikonda according to the project report. He also reminded that the ayacut presented in Madras state was only 1.3 lakh acres and the ayacut was extended after 1956 against the project report.

"The ayacut in Andhra has been extended to 3.78 acres reducing 60,000 acres ayacut in Telangana. While lakhs of acres have to be brought under cultivation by lift, the AP neglected the issue. It also neglected of stabilizing 53,000 acres as small ponds. Telangana lost the ayacut when the AP lowered the minimum water level by 13 metres," Muralidhar mentioned in the letter.

He also pointed out that there is no agreement between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Nagarjunasagar project. According to the project report made before the Brijesh Kumar tribunal in 1954, the project ayacut in Andhra should be up to Katleru stream limiting it to 1.3 lakh acres, he added. He also asked KRMB to remove the particulars between 4.18 to 4.14 mentioned in the schedule-2 of the gazette notification released on July 15.