Telangana: Youth commits suicide over depression of not getting job in Adilabad

A young man who was upset that he was not getting any job committed suicide by drinking insecticide. According to trainee sub inspector Siva Kumar and family members, Bhukya Shankar Nayak of Lingapur village in Dandepalli mandal has four sons of which three of the adults are doing government jobs. The youngest son Naresh (26) has completed degree and is looking for a job. He stays at home and goes to work on the farm with his father.

Against this backdrop, as his brothers got jobs, he would occasionally tell his parents that how could he make his living. Worried about the future, Naresh took insecticide on the 9th of this month. The observed family members were rushed him to Mancheryal Hospital for treatment.

He was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. He died on Thursday while receiving treatment there, family members said. The trainee sub inspector revealed that the case was registered as per the complaint of the deceased's father Shankar Nayak.