Telangana's Bathukamma festival to be screened on Dubai's Burj Khalifa tomorrow

Telangana's state festival Bathukamma to be screened on Burj Khalifa in Dubai tomorrow showcasing the culture and tradition of the state to the world. The special show will be screened on Burj Khalifa at 9.40 pm and 10.40 pm IST on Saturday.

Telangana Jagruthi is taking the Bathukamma celebrations globally by featuring it on Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

The officials have made all the arrangements for screening the special show. Public representatives from Telangana, Telangana Jagruthi leaders, Non-Residents of Telangana are expected to attend the event. UAE government authorities, businessmen will also said to be attending the event.

Burj Khalifa entered into the Guinness book of world records for the tallest building in the world