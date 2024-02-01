Live
Just In
Telangana’s new AG assumes charge
Highlights
Hyderabad: The new Accountant General (Audit) for Telangana, P Madhavi assumed charge on Wednesday. The IA and AS (Indian Audit and Accounts Services) official Madhavi joined the services in 2001. She was representing the executive management cadre of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.
Earlier, Madhavi worked as an Accountant General in Mumbai and also as a Principal Director at the Regional Training Institute in Chennai. She was involved in Embassy audits at Colombo, Port Louis, Antananarivo in 2011.
She was also involved in the financial audit of the World Health Organisation in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2012.
She attended the bilateral seminar between SAI India and SAI Kuwait in November 2020, an official release said.
