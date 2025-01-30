Telangana’s Trisha Gongadi Creates History with First-Ever Century in U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Telangana’s young cricketing sensation, Trisha Gongadi, has made history by becoming the first-ever centurion in the ongoing Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup. The 16-year-old batter achieved the milestone during the Super Six match against Scotland on Tuesday, marking a proud moment for Telangana and Indian cricket. Her father, G. Ramireddy, was present at the venue to witness her incredible achievement.

Trisha’s success comes as a significant moment for Telangana, reinforcing the state’s growing prominence in Indian cricket. Despite the disappointment of going unsold in the recent Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, her remarkable century has reaffirmed her immense talent and resilience.

A Telangana Star in the Making

Born in Bhadrachalam, Trisha’s cricketing journey took a major turn when her family moved to Hyderabad to support her aspirations. She trained at the prestigious St. John’s Coaching Foundation, which has produced cricketing legends like VVS Laxman and Mithali Raj.

Trisha’s first coach, P. Srinivas (popularly known as Srinu), recalls spotting her rare talent early on. “From the moment she started playing in the nets, we knew she was special. She played with fearless intent and great timing,” he said. Under his guidance, she transitioned from pace bowling to leg-spin, a move that has shaped her all-round game.

Inspired by Legends, Supported by Telangana

Trisha’s cricketing dreams were shaped by India’s 2011 World Cup victory, particularly MS Dhoni’s iconic six that sealed the win. Her talent was further nurtured by former India captain Mithali Raj, who advised against rushing her into senior-level cricket, predicting a bright future ahead.

Now, with her record-breaking century, Trisha has proven that Telangana can produce world-class cricketers who can shine on the biggest stage.

Telangana Leaders Celebrate Trisha’s Feat

Recognizing her achievement, Telangana Chief Minister, who is also the state’s Sports Minister, congratulated Trisha and reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting sports. He emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent and announced plans for the Young India Sports University, aimed at developing world-class athletes from the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka expressed pride in Trisha’s achievement and wished her a bright future in cricket. Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also lauded her performance, stating, “Trisha’s incredible feat has not only brought pride to India but has placed Telangana on the global cricketing map. Her dedication and success will inspire many young women to take up the sport.”

A Future Cricketing Icon from Telangana

Trisha Gongadi’s historic century is more than just a personal milestone—it is a testament to Telangana’s growing influence in Indian cricket. With her fearless approach and unwavering determination, she has paved the way for aspiring cricketers from the state, proving that Telangana can produce champions on the world stage.

With strong support from her family, coaches, and the state government, Trisha’s journey is just beginning, and Telangana eagerly awaits her future triumphs.