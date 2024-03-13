Telugu entrepreneur receives national recognition

Nalgonda: In a befitting honour, the founder of Rythubadi Sanstha, Rajender Reddy was invited by educational institution IIIT Delhi to speak at the ‘Entrepreneurship Summit 2024’ that will be held there. Reddy will discuss agricultural opportunities, highlighting Rythubadi’s influential role. Scheduled for March 15 and 16 at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD), the summit aims to explore and discuss the latest opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors.

Telugu Rythubadi’s name lies in its ability in providing comprehensive agricultural information to Telugu farmers through digital media platforms. The organisers were keen on tapping into Reddy’s expertise to enlighten the youth about the evolving prospects in agriculture. This recognition underlines Rythubadi’s significant impact on disseminating comprehensive agricultural information, particularly through digital media; the Facebook page alone as over three lakh followers.

As Rythubadi continues its outreach across southern states via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter) platforms, it not only shares invaluable experiences but also fosters a sense of community among farmers. In a recent triumph, Rythubadi clinched the top position in the agriculture channel category at the National Best Creators Awards organised by the Central Government. With national and international bigwigs set to grace the Summit, Reddy’s participation elevates the significance of Rythubadi.