‘Telugu Tejam’ Trisha creates record in U-19 T20 World Cup

Bhadrachalam: ‘Telugu Tejam’ Gongadi Trisha from Bhadrachalam has created history by scoring a record-breaking century in the Under-19 T20 Women’s World Cup cricket competition. Trisha, who is representing the Indian team in the ongoing World Cup cricket competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, took a dig at the bowlers of the team against Scotland on Tuesday.

Trisha, who entered the ring as an opener, started batting from the very beginning and made the opposing team’s bowlers sweat with boundaries and sixes. In this process, she scored her first century in the U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup with 12 fours and four sixes in just 53 balls.

Moreover, Trisha, who batted for the team for the stipulated 20 overs, remained unbeaten on 110 runs. In this sequence, the score was reached with the help of 13 fours and four sixes. Similarly, while bowling spin, she dismissed three batters from the Scotland team and gave away only six runs.

Notably, the all-rounder is enjoying super form in the ongoing tournament. In the recent match against Sri Lanka, she played a key role in the team’s victory by scoring 49 runs off 44 balls with the help of five fours and a six and was selected as the player of the match.

She also played a key role in the team’s victory by scoring 40 runs in the match against Bangladesh. In the recent match against Scotland, she completely overwhelmed the opposing team’s bowlers and not only scored a record-breaking century in 53 balls with 12 fours and four sixes, but also remained unbeaten on 110 runs.

Issuing a statement of congratulations, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy praised her for achieving a century and for showing her talent as an all-rounder. He hoped that in the future, she would be selected as a main cricketer for the Indian team at the international level.

Trisha’s videos are currently viral on social media. As soon as the news came to light, Bhadradri residents began expressing their joy by posting videos of Trisha’s century. Senior and young cricketers from Bhadradri, village leaders, cricket fans, and politicians also organised a rally in solidarity.