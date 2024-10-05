TelWorld, BeWorld each surpass one lakh downloads

Hyderabad: TelWorld and BeWorld, the leading social media apps catering to a Telugu and Bangla audience respectively, announced on Friday that they had each surpassed one lakh downloads on major app stores.

According to the officials, since their launch nine months ago, TelWorld and BeWorld has become the go-to platform for Telugu and Bangla people to stay connected, share their culture, and engage in meaningful conversations. The app’s intuitive design and feature-rich environment have resonated strongly with its users, contributing to its rapid growth.

“We are thrilled to have reached one lakh downloads, and our target is one million. Our goal has always been to create a digital space that celebrates Telugu and Bangla identity, culture, and language. This milestone is a reflection of our community’s trust and the growing demand for a platform that truly speaks to them,” said Ishana Raina Ghosh, founder of TelWorld and BeWorld. Stressing on the features, a senior officer said it includes a news, matrimony, dating, marketplace, services, and events tab and the option of blogs, amongst various other features.