Temperatures soar across Telangana

Telangana witnessed a rise in the minimum temperature on Sunday after experiencing chilly nights. Also, on Monday, Hyderabad recorded a average minimum temperature of 16.8 degree Celsius which is two degrees higher than the previous day.



According to the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the city may continue to record a rise in night temperatures for the next five days. It is expected that the maximum and minimum temperature in Hyderabad will be around 31 degree Celsius and 16 degree Celsius respectively. The night temperature in a few localities, such as Patancheru, Secunderabad and Begumpet might rise by three to five degrees this week.

Meanwhile, a few places in Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Khammam and Mulugu received up to 4 mm rainfall till Monday evening. The night temperature in most districts is likely to go up by two to four degrees in the next two days.