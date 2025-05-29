Live
Temple outsourcing staff caught for theft attempt
Yadagirigutta: A major theft attempt by outsourcing employees at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta has caused a stir. The...
Yadagirigutta: A major theft attempt by outsourcing employees at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta has caused a stir. The employees tried to steal bags of tamarind from the temple’s prasadam (offering) preparation center atop the hill, but their plan was foiled by police patrols. The outsourcing staff tried to move bags of tamarind using the conveyor belt from the prasadam production unit. They had planned to load the bags into a car and transport them out of the temple premises.
Fled after spotting police
As the police arrived on patrol, the culprits abandoned the vehicle and the tamarind bags on the spot and attempted to flee. The police seized 10 bags of tamarind and took them into custody.
Two employees arrested
Following the incident, the police conducted an investigation and detained two outsourcing employees involved in the attempted theft. Further interrogation is underway to uncover more details.
Suspicion of senior temple officials’ involvement
There are strong suspicions that higher officials within the temple administration may be involved in the background of this act. Many are questioning how outsourcing staff could execute such a plan in a high-security area without internal support.