Tension at Madikonda Social Welfare Gurukul in Hanumakonda

Hanumakonda: Tensions erupted at the Social Welfare Gurukul Ashram School in Madikonda as police blocked the visit of BRS leaders and activists as part of the "Gurukula Bata" initiative.

Led by BRS state leader Enugula Rakesh Reddy and corporators Radhika Reddy and Ravi Naik, the group attempted to visit the school but was stopped by the police, citing a lack of permission. Despite their efforts to proceed, the police prevented entry and detained the leaders along with 50 supporters.





This shows the current gory reality of Social Welfare Schools. For exposing these conditions in #GurukulaBaata filing a Police Case on @RSPraveenSwaero shows Revanth Government's agenda to slowly kill these Schools which crafted brilliant students to premier institutions of India… pic.twitter.com/6zc4LXiBQy — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) December 3, 2024

The detainees were forcibly moved to the Madikonda Police Station, sparking discontent among their supporters. The incident highlights rising tensions over political activities in educational institutions.

Authorities have yet to issue a detailed statement on the matter, while BRS leaders criticized the police action as unnecessary and undemocratic. Further developments are awaited.