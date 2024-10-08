Tension in Nampally as AIMIM, Cong activists come to fisticuffs

Hyderabad: Although the AIMIM and the ruling Congress party appeared to have a friendly relationship, the scuffle between both parties in Nampally constituency continued. On Monday, a clash erupted between Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain, and Congress leader Feroz Khan and their supporters, leading to chaos in Humayunnagar. As many as five persons were injured in the brawl, which continued for nearly an hour.

The clash took place when Feroz Khan, who was also a Nampally MLA candidate from Congress, was meeting people during the padayatra in Bank Colony, Humayunagar, under the Nampally constituency.

In the meantime, the MLA Majid Hussain was also in the area where the Congress leaders were gathered by a MIM mob that objected to the presence of Feroz Khan and alleged that the Congress workers were threatening the people and collecting the details of houses being constructed.

Tensions flared into a violent confrontation between the leaders of both parties, leading to injuries among their supporters. During the altercation, a man forcibly took a lathi from a woman police constable and attacked other party leaders on the head, causing serious injuries. In the videos that were viral on social media platforms, both party leaders were also heard hurling abuses at each other. The policemen present at the scene attempted to disperse the crowd.

They struggled to control the situation. Police were seen requesting both the party leaders and urging them to go back. On receiving information, senior police officials along with additional forces rushed to the spot and dispersed the gathering. Later, the police personnel were deployed in and around Bazarghat, Red Hills, AC Guards, Nampally, Mallepally, and Humayunnagar following the clash.