Tension prevails over removal of KTR’s flex banners

Nalgonda: Controversy erupted in Nalgonda after flex banners promoting KTR’s Rythu Mahadharna were removed by municipal authorities. The police had reportedly denied permission for the farmers’ protest scheduled for the day.

However, BRS workers had already installed flex banners in the town to publicize the event. In a late-night operation, municipal officials began removing the banners.

In response, former MLA Bhupal Reddy went to the municipal office, accusing Congress of orchestrating the action. Despite his efforts to meet the municipal commissioner, no response was given. Frustrated, Bhupal Reddy, along with BRS councilors and workers, staged a sit-in protest inside the commissioner’s chamber. They alleged that municipal officials were acting as Congress supporters, fur-ther intensifying political tensions.

The protest took a dramatic turn when Congress leaders, led by Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy and Congress Town President Gummula Mohan Reddy, entered the office and engaged in heated argu-ments with the BRS leaders. Police intervened to restore order and in the ensuing scuffle, Bhupal Reddy reportedly collapsed during a physical confrontation with the police. He, along with other BRS leaders, was arrested and taken to the Nampally police station.w