Tensions Flare Outside Mohan Babu's Home in Hyderabad

Tensions erupted outside actor Mohan Babu's residence in Jalapalli when his son, actor Manchu Manoj, arrived at the gates only to find the security personnel refusing to open them.
Hyderabad: Tensions erupted outside actor Mohan Babu's residence in Jalapalli when his son, actor Manchu Manoj, arrived at the gates only to find the security personnel refusing to open them. After waiting for some time, Manoj took matters into his own hands, opening the gate and entering the property.
The situation escalated further when police took control of the area, reportedly to maintain order. In the midst of the growing chaos, security personnel were accused of attacking media representatives present to cover the incident.
The situation became even more heated when Mohan Babu emerged from the house, visibly angry. The veteran actor confronted the scene outside his residence, expressing his frustration over the unfolding events.
This dramatic turn of events has raised concerns about the handling of the situation and the security measures in place at the actor’s residence. Authorities are investigating the matter to understand what led to the confrontation.