Tensions Rise in Hyderabad’s Ashok Nagar as Group-1 Candidates Protest

Hyderabad : Ashok Nagar witnessed rising tensions today as a large number of Group-1 exam candidates took to the streets, demanding the postponement of the upcoming examinations and the repeal of Government Order (G.O.) 29. The protest saw a significant turnout of unemployed individuals, expressing frustration over the current recruitment process.

The candidates, who have been voicing their concerns for some time, were joined by opposition parties that extended their support to the protesters. The main demands of the group include an immediate halt to the exams and the cancellation of G.O. 29, which they believe is unfair and detrimental to their chances in the competitive exams.

The situation in Ashok Nagar became increasingly tense as protesters blocked roads, causing disruptions in traffic. Police have been deployed to manage the situation and ensure public safety, while talks continue between the authorities and the candidates to address their grievances.

As the protests intensify, political parties backing the candidates have called for swift action from the government to resolve the ongoing crisis and ensure that the concerns of the candidates are heard.

