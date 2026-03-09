TG BJP holds protest against disrespect shown to Prez in West Bengal

Hyderabad: The BJP Telangana state unit organised a protest on Sunday at Exhibition Ground Crossroads, Nampally, in response to the alleged disrespect shown to President Droupadi Murmu during the International Santali Tribal Conference in West Bengal. The demonstration was held under the call of the national party, with BJP Telangana ST Morcha State President Ravi Naik Nenavath and other leaders participating.

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy strongly condemned the incident, describing it as “deeply unfortunate” and a violation of democratic values. He stated that the West Bengal Government, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, deliberately arranged the Santali Conference in a region where the tribal population is minimal, thereby undermining the significance of the event and insulting both the President and the tribal communities.

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, he said that the President, who hails from a tribal background, symbolises empowerment and dignity for millions of Indians. He emphasised that the disrespect shown was not just towards an individual but towards the highest constitutional office of the country. “The anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji is shared by 140 crore citizens,” he remarked.

Senior BJP leaders and MPs, including DK Aruna and Dr K Laxman, also voiced their disapproval. DK Aruna described the incident as “a new low for democracy,” stressing that breaching protocol for the President is an insult to the constitutional foundation of the nation.

Dr Laxman added that such disregard for democratic values and tribal dignity is unacceptable, urging the West Bengal government to reflect and ensure such incidents are never repeated.

Protesters at Nampally expressed solidarity with President Murmu and tribal communities, asserting that the office of the President stands above politics and must always be treated with respect. They warned that attempts to undermine constitutional institutions and tribal traditions will not be tolerated.

