TG Budget to be concrete, not cosmetic: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that Telangana which has already provided 80% of the indicators in the earlier ‘vote on account’ will be coming up with a concrete budget, not a cosmetic budget.

During an informal media interaction at his residence, Revanth clarified that this was only an extension of the earlier ‘vote on account’ and the Union government’s failure to allocate funds would definitely have an impact. He said that had the Centre allocated the required funds in its Budget there would have been more clarity, as there would be more resources and Centre’s support would have contributed to more development projects. Aghast by the way Union Budget has completely ignored the State, Revanth Reddy felt if the underdevelopment was taken into consideration for prioritising the funds, Telangana’s nine districts are considered most backward, if indicators are taken into account.

He pointed out that maximum consumption of liquor also indicates poverty. Responding to the tweet made by KTR where he had indicated that Telangana was getting ‘a big zero’ like the last 10 years, Revanth taking a potshot at KTR felt that this indicates clear coordination between the two parties BJP and BRS. Over the debate on estimated funds of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Musi Riverfront Development Project, the Chief Minister clarified that those funds were not entirely for Musi but for the overall development covering most parts of the city.