TG constitutes committee for SC sub-classification

Hyderabad: The State Government has constituted a six-member ministerial committee headed by State Irrigation and Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to study the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court on the sub-classification within SC and ST reserved categories. The Committee would carefully examine various aspects associated with the issue and to make recommendations.

State Medical and Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha will be the co- Chairman of the committee. State Ministers D Sridhar Babu, P Prabhakar, Seethakka and Mallu Ravi will be the members of the committee.

The committee would thoroughly study the judgment delivered by the apex court and make recommendations to the state government on the implementation of the court orders.