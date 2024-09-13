Live
- Greenwood High students outshine at F1 in Schools India Nationals
- Task force formed to promote tourism, heritage circuits
- Opposition blames govt over violence
- CM warns ruthless action against those trying to create divide on religious grounds
- 96,081 cusecs of water released from Srisailam to Nagarjuna Sagar
- Mpox patient recovering well at LNJP Hospital: Director
- Shobha Karandlaje demands inquiry into Nagamangala clashes
- SC to deliver verdict on Kejriwal's bail plea today
- MUDA case: HC takes up CM’s petition for hearing
- Kadiri: Subsidised seeds distributed
Just In
TG constitutes committee for SC sub-classification
The State Government has constituted a six-member ministerial committee headed by State Irrigation and Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to study the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court on the sub-classification within SC and ST reserved categories.
Hyderabad: The State Government has constituted a six-member ministerial committee headed by State Irrigation and Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to study the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court on the sub-classification within SC and ST reserved categories. The Committee would carefully examine various aspects associated with the issue and to make recommendations.
State Medical and Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha will be the co- Chairman of the committee. State Ministers D Sridhar Babu, P Prabhakar, Seethakka and Mallu Ravi will be the members of the committee.
The committee would thoroughly study the judgment delivered by the apex court and make recommendations to the state government on the implementation of the court orders.