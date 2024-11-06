TG cops recover over 50K mobiles so far, ranked second nationwide

Hyderabad: In a remarkable achievement, the Telangana State police have successfully recovered 50,788 mobile devices from April 20, 2023 till now, ranking second in the country in mobile recovery.

The police recovered the phones using the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal, developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to combat mobile theft and counterfeit devices. It was launched nationally on May 17, 2023, after an initial pilot in Telangana beginning on April 19, 2023.

Under the guidance of Shikha Goel, DG CID, who serves as both the State Nodal Officer and super user for the CEIR portal, the system is now operational across all 780 police stations in Telangana.

“Effective monitoring by DG CID has resulted in touching the 50,000 device recoveries mark on October 29, 2024, and 50,788 device recoveries within 557 days, achieving this milestone 172 days faster than Karnataka, which took 729 days to reach the same mark. Telangana currently recovers an average of 91 mobile devices per day, up from 87 per day in July 2024,” said Shikha Goel.

During the monthly crime review meeting of Telangana DGP, Dr Jitender handed over appreciation certificates to 11 best performing units and ten best performing police stations, based on the total number of recoveries and percentage of recoveries made by them. Unit-level nodal officers and PS SHOs received appreciation letters. The DGP appreciated the good work done by the officers and wished them to keep up the good work. DG, CID, Director, TG-ANB, ADGP, law and order, and other senior officers were also present.

Officials mentioned that citizens can report lost or stolen devices through the TG police citizen portal at www.tspolice.gov.in or directly at www.ceir.gov.in.