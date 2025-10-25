  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TG govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

TG govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Kurnool bus fire...

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Kurnool bus fire accident, and Rs 2 lakh each to those injured. The ex- gratia will be given to those who hailed from the Telangana state.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud announced that the ex-gratia will be given to the affected families on the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

"Upon the instructions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakhs to those injured in the Kurnool bus accident," Goud said. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the injured receive quality medical treatment, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick