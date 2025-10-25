TG govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Kurnool bus fire accident, and Rs 2 lakh each to those injured. The ex- gratia will be given to those who hailed from the Telangana state.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud announced that the ex-gratia will be given to the affected families on the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

"Upon the instructions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakhs to those injured in the Kurnool bus accident," Goud said. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the injured receive quality medical treatment, he added.