TG govt constitutes Agriculture, Education & BC Commissions

Hyderabad: The State Government has constituted Telangana State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission, with senior Congress leader M Kodanda Reddy as the Chairman of the Commission for a period of two months.

Retired IAS official A Murali would head the state Education Commission. The government has already issued guidelines for the Education Commission recently.

Senior Congress leader Niranjan has been nominated as BC Commission Chairman. R Jayaprakash, T Surender and Balalakshmi would be the members of the BC Commission.