TG govt plans E-City in Future City

Hyderabad: In a big move to promote the emerging electronic industry and invite global investments, the State Government has announced establishment of a state-of-the-art Electronic City (E-City) as a core component of the ambitious Future City project. The E- City will be developed as an electronic manufacturing hub soon.

State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu made this announcement on the sidelines of a meeting held with representatives of Sera Networks (Taiwan) and LCGC Resolute Group (Telangana) here on Saturday. The two companies came forward to invest Rs 300 crore in the project. The Minister briefed the two companies about the various initiatives undertaken by the government to promote electronic manufacturing and assured the creation of a dedicated task force to streamline the industrial setup process and eliminate bureaucratic hurdles.

Sridhar Babu emphasised that entrepreneurs looking to establish industries in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities will be offered special incentives.

He assured that the government will provide infrastructure tailored to the specific needs of each company. The planned facility by the two companies, which is to be built over approximately 1000 acres, is expected to generate employment for around 2,500 professionals. It will focus on manufacturing telecom products like 5G networks, multi-layer networking solutions, and servers. TGIIC CEO Madhusudan, T-Fiber MD Venu Prasad, and representatives from Sera Networks - Chuan, Joy Bhattacharya, Douglas - as well as Ranvinder Singh and Geetanjali Sabharwal from LCGC Resolute Group were present on the occasion.