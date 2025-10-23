TG govt shuts all check posts to give a push to digital reforms

The Telangana Transport Department on Wednesday has officially closed all its check posts across the state following the Government Order (GO). Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said this move aims for the transport reforms in state, improve efficiency, ensure transparency, ease vehicular movement and enhance road safety for 1.7 crore vehicles in state. Announcing the immediate closure, Ponnam Prabhakar said the decision was finalised in August, focused on enhancing public awareness and transitioning to online systems, we are removing physical barriers that have historically been sources of mismanagement.

“In the last 10 years, these check posts have served as ground for various types of irregularities and corruption. From now, there will be a special focus on mining vehicles, older vehicles susceptible to double-numbering and high-risk routes, with a strict zero tolerance policy for overloading or unauthorised operations,” said Ponnam Prabhakar.

In an order issued by the Transport Commissioner’s office on Wednesday, all Deputy Transport Commissioners (DTCs) and District Transport Officers (DTOs) were directed to cease operations at the check posts without delay. A detailed report on the completion of the closure process was also submitted to the Director’s Office on Wednesday.

As per the orders issued, the officers were instructed to remove all boards, barricades and physical barriers at the check posts and to display new signboards informing vehicle operators about the closure and the availability of online services.

The directive also mandates that all records, equipment and assets from the check posts be transferred immediately to the DTO offices, with proper reconciliation of financial and administrative documents. Furthermore, all personnel stationed at the check posts are to be redeployed to their respective DTC offices.

Meanwhile, the Minister at the Khairtabad Regional Transport Office said that since the launch of Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, the state has waived taxes worth Rs 577 crore and the EVs sales has risen from 0.03 per cent to 1.13 per cent.

“To reduce pollution, promote cleaner transport and provide alternatives to conventional fuel vehicles in urban areas, the government has authorised 20,000 electric autos, 10,000 LPG/CNG autos and 25,000 retrofitted autos,” said Ponnam.

The minister said, “AI-based monitoring is being implemented at transport offices to track activity and irregularities. CCTV cameras have been installed at 63 transport centres for continuous surveillance and strict measures are being taken to curb irregularities and malpractices,” he added.

Additionally, the Transport Department has launched a series of programmes to improve road safety - awareness drives and campaigns on responsible driving, establishment of Road Safety Children Parks, Road Safety Clubs in schools and colleges and driving skill improvement programs and the introduction of an automatic driving licence system.