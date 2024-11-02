TG govt’s gift to SW hostellers: Diet, cosmetics charges hiked

Hyderabad: The State government has announced a 'Diwali gift' to more than seven lakh students studying in social welfare hostels in the State. The government has increased the diet and cosmetics charges for students studying in all special welfare hostels, SC, ST, BC, minority hostels, and Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) hostels in the State.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy approved the recommendations made by the Officers Committee for the increase of diet and cosmetic charges.

As per the orders, the diet charges have been increased to Rs 1,330 from Rs 950 for third to seventh grade students. The total number of students studying in the welfare hostels in these classes in the State is 2,77,877. The government enhanced the diet charges to Rs 1,540 from Rs 1,100 for eight to tenth grade students. As many as 2,59,328 students from eight to tenth grade are studying in the hostels.

Diet charges have been increased to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500 for 11th, 12th, and post graduate students, of which there are 2,28,500 studying in the hostels. The total number of students studying in hostels in the State is 7,65,705.

Cosmetic charges have been increased to Rs 175 from Rs 55 for girl students studying between third and seventh class. The cosmetic charges were increased from Rs 75 to Rs 275 for eight to tenth grade girl students above 11 years.

Cosmetic charges have been enhanced to Rs 200 from Rs 62 for boy students above 11 years and studying between eight to tenth standard. Officials said as many as 7,65,705 students benefit from the enhancement of diet and cosmetic charges.