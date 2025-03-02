TG implementing transformative economic policies: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is implementing transformative economic policies to position itself as a preeminent global business hub, said Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, convened a high-profile summit at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on "Future-Ready Industry Transformation: Innovating for Growth, Efficiency, and Security (GrowthX 2025) here on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Minister Sridhar Babu who articulated the state’s strategic vision for economic expansion, technological leadership, and industrial evolution.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Telangana is steadfast in its pursuit of becoming a trillion-dollar economy, an ambition underpinned by robust policy frameworks, progressive industrial strategies, and an unwavering commitment to investment-driven growth.

The State government is extending an open invitation to global investors and industry leaders to leverage Telangana’s dynamic economic landscape and contribute to this ambitious trajectory, the Minister said.

He further stated that Telangana has emerged as a trailblazer in the IT and innovation ecosystem, surpassing national benchmarks across multiple sectors.

"The State has demonstrated exponential growth in software exports, recording an impressive 17.98 percent growth rate—more than double the national average of 8 percent. This underscores Telangana’s exceptional competitiveness and ascendancy as a preferred destination for technology and knowledge-driven industries," Sridhar Babu said.

The global economic landscape is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, fueled by disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, and Machine Learning. These innovations are catalyzing industry-wide reinvention, presenting both unparalleled opportunities and profound challenges. Telangana remains committed to fostering a progressive, innovation-centric ecosystem that ensures industries remain resilient and future-ready, he added.