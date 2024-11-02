TG Legislature team to leave on two-week foreign junket

Live
- Gauff hopes WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia can 'open doors' for women's progress
- New species of superbug behind spike in severe human infections
- India plays key role in finalising G20 consensus on disaster risk reduction
- Chittoor dist celebrates Diwali with launch of Deepam-2 scheme
- U'khand Char Dham shrines to close for winter, marking end of 2024 pilgrimage
- Deepam-2 scheme aims at providing essential support to the needy: Collector
- Sardar Patel’s 149th birth anniversary celebrated
- Bhumana to take charge as district YSRCP chief tomorrow
- Free gas cylinders create festive atmosphere in Nellore
- ‘Super Six’ will be implemented in phased manner: Minister Narayana
Hyderabad: A team of Telangana State Legislature including Assembly and Council will embark on an official foreign visit from Saturday to participate in the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in Sydney, Australia.
The team consists of Assembly Chairman Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj and Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu. The team will leave for Sydney on Saturday night from Shamshabad International Airport. After the CPA conference, they will visit New Zealand, Japan and South Korea as part of a study tour. After that, they would return to Hyderabad on November 16.
