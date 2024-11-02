  • Menu
TG Legislature team to leave on two-week foreign junket

Hyderabad: A team of Telangana State Legislature including Assembly and Council will embark on an official foreign visit from Saturday to participate in the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in Sydney, Australia.

The team consists of Assembly Chairman Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj and Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu. The team will leave for Sydney on Saturday night from Shamshabad International Airport. After the CPA conference, they will visit New Zealand, Japan and South Korea as part of a study tour. After that, they would return to Hyderabad on November 16.

