TG makes debut in global rice export market with shipment to Philippines

Hyderabad: State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday announced that Telangana had successfully exported its first consignment of rice to the Philippines, marking a major step in tapping global markets for the State’s surplus paddy.

Speaking to media persons after flagging off the shipment at Kakinada Port, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that 12,500 metric tonnes of rice, had been dispatched earlier in the day. “This is a significant moment for Telangana’s farmers and our agriculture sector,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Telangana has emerged as a major paddy-producing State, thanks to the favourable soil, climatic conditions, and the proactive support provided by the Congress government. He noted that paddy is the main crop cultivated by farmers, and production has seen consistent growth. “This year the annual paddy production was about 280 lakh metric tonnes (LMTs), and we often produce far more than what is required for the state and central pool,” he added.

The Minister pointed out that the State Government has been incurring heavy expenditure on paddy procurement and related costs. “Due to undue delays in receiving the cost of Custom Milled Rice (CMR) from the Government of India and the Food Corporation of India (FCI), we are facing a serious financial burden in the form of interest payments. We found an opportunity with the Philippines, which, after conducting a thorough assessment of rice samples from Telangana, expressed interest in importing our rice,” Uttam said.

Several rounds of discussions were held between officials of Telangana and the Philippines. “After examining the quality, the Philippines government proposed to initially purchase 1 LMT of rice and 8 LMTs of paddy from Telangana. Based on this, a MoU was signed, and a formal agreement was reached between The Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (TGSCSCL) and Planters Products Inc., representing the Philippines government,” he explained.

The agreement specifies that the exported rice would be of the IR64/MTU1010 variety, with five per cent broken, well-milled, polished, and sortex quality. “The export rate was finalised at Rs 36,000 per metric ton,” the minister said.