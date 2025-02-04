TG PGECET 2025: Notification Release, Application Dates, and Exam Schedule

The Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) 2025 notification will be officially released on March 12.

According to the schedule shared by JNTU-Hyderabad, the online application process will begin on March 17 and will close on May 19.

The entrance exams for admission to a variety of Post Graduate programs in engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and Pharm-D (PB) will take place between June 16 and June 19.